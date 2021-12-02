Celebs, fashion, 24k chicken wings kick of Miami's Art Basel

Basel's annual prestigious December art fair draws collectors, socialites and celebrities from around the world. But fashion has also played a prominent role in recent years with Christian Dior hosting its first ever U.S. show in 2019 as a sort of unofficial kick-off to Miami's art week.

Louis Vuitton did the same on Tuesday night, with its first ever U.S. fashion show. But the sudden death of its 41-year-old legendary designer Virgil Abloh turned the show into a somber yet whimsical celebration of life attended by Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, model Bella Hadid, Joe Jonas, Maluma and Pharrell. Kid Cudi and Erykah Badu performed at an after-party.

And Chanel collaborated with artist Es Devlin for a monumental sculptural installation to celebrate its iconic fragrance. The fashion house is taking over Jungle Plaza to create a multi-sensory experience using hundreds of plants and trees. The installation is open to the public, but several big name celebs are expected to attend Friday's VIP dinner with a top-secret performance.

Alicia Keys, Lizzo and Cardi B are also among those performing around town this week. The rapper is launching a new line of Vodka infused whipped cream on Saturday. After-party performances at various clubs include Migos, Meek Mill, Diplo and Marshmello.

While Miami's art week is a draw for serious collectors, it is also full of the absurd, including diamond and gold chicken wings. Yep, Miami's DJ Khaled dropped “bling wings” topped with 24-karat gold dust and edible diamonds to promote his restaurant Another Wing.

Celebrity sightings included Marta Stewart in a gold coat and walking cane at Komodo restaurant and the Denver Nuggets and Venus Williams popped bottles all night at Pharrell and David Grutman's restaurant Swan.

Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz were spotted loading up on cocktails and caviar at Papi Steak and singer Camila Cabello was spotted in the trendy art district of Wynwood on Monday for an unveiling at Wynwood Walls to celebrate 14 new artists with murals and sculptures.

Caption Dancer and choreographer Su Wen-Chi, of Taiwan, performs a dance titled "Moving Towards the Horizon" on the beach during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. La Prairie skincare brand commissioned the dancer to interpret the encounter of light and water. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Dancer and choreographer Su Wen-Chi, of Taiwan, performs a dance titled "Moving Towards the Horizon" on the beach during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. La Prairie skincare brand commissioned the dancer to interpret the encounter of light and water. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Dancer and choreographer Su Wen-Chi, of Taiwan, performs a dance titled "Moving Towards the Horizon" on the beach during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. La Prairie skincare brand commissioned the dancer to interpret the encounter of light and water. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Dancer and choreographer Su Wen-Chi, of Taiwan, performs a dance titled "Moving Towards the Horizon" on the beach during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. La Prairie skincare brand commissioned the dancer to interpret the encounter of light and water. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Dancer and choreographer Su Wen-Chi, of Taiwan, performs a dance titled "Moving Towards the Horizon" on the beach during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. La Prairie skincare brand commissioned the dancer to interpret the encounter of light and water. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Dancer and choreographer Su Wen-Chi, of Taiwan, performs a dance titled "Moving Towards the Horizon" on the beach during Miami Art Week, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. La Prairie skincare brand commissioned the dancer to interpret the encounter of light and water. Miami Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky