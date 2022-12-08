BreakingNews
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder

Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

In an emotional video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled.

"I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said.

In Other News
1
Families dismayed at trial for Rio-Paris Air France crash
2
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
3
Portugal stepping out of Ronaldo's long shadow at World Cup
4
Greece to ban spyware as wiretap scandal grows
5
Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top