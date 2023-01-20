Celtics beat Warriors in OT, win NBA Finals rematch 121-118

The Warriors won the finals in Game 6 in Boston, and then won the first rematch of the regular season on Dec. 10 in San Francisco. Although the Celtics have come out to the best record in the NBA this season, the losses to Golden State still rankle them.

LONG SHOTS

Curry wowed the Celtics crowd at the end of the first half with a buzzer-beater that was officially listed as 50 feet.

The Warriors had the ball with the clock running down, but Malcolm Brogdon stole it from Thompson and got it to Tatum. Curry took it away from him and lined up a 3-pointer from the far side of the halfcourt circle.

It swished through the net, giving the Warriors a 55-54 lead.

REGULATION

Boston scored 12 of the first 14 points in the second quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 10-point lead, but the Warriors quickly retook the lead and made it as many as 11, 85-74, with two minutes left in the third.

After the Celtics tied it on Brown's 3, the Warriors opted not to call a timeout, and Curry dribbled out the clock before tossing a 3-point attempt that banged off the front of the rim. (The Celtics managed to get a timeout with 0.5 seconds left, but couldn’t get off a shot.)

COMEBACKS

Brown was back for Boston after missing three games with a groin injury. Celtics center Robert Williams III missed the Dec. 10 game between the teams and was out for the first 29 games of the season recovering from left knee surgery.

With Curry returning on Jan. 10 from an 11-game absence (partially dislocated left shoulder), and Wiggins coming back earlier in the month after missing 15 games (strained muscle in right leg; non-COVID illness), both teams were relatively healthy.

TIP-INS

Horford had 10 points, five rebounds and a chase-down block in the first quarter. … Thompson picked up his fifth foul and went to the bench with eight minutes left in the fourth. … Wiggins scored 20. Green had 11 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. ... Williams had 14 points and 11 boards. Smart Scored 18.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Cleveland on Friday.

Celtics: Visit Toronto on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne