Celtics get Richardson in trade as Mavs make salary cap move

With that money off the books, the Mavericks should have about $30 million in cap space. They have interest in re-signing guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who came to them along with Kristaps Porzingis in the blockbuster trade with New York in 2019.

The Celtics used what was left of their trade exception from the Gordon Hayward deal with Charlotte, about $10.9 million. The Mavericks are getting a trade exception of the same value, which could give them more flexibility in free agency.

The 7-foot-2 Brown averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 43 games with Oklahoma City last season. It will be the third team in three NBA seasons for Brown, who went undrafted in 2019 after his freshman season at UCLA.

