Celtics rally from 32-point deficit, top Spurs 143-140 in OT

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 14 assists for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV finished with 24 points each, and Jakob Poeltl finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Spurs: Murray hit his first nine shots and didn’t miss until midway through the third quarter. … G Derrick White (right ankle sprain) missed his third straight game. … F Trey Lyles was also out with a right ankle sprain.

Celtics: Tatum scored 14 of the Celtics’ 16 points in the first quarter. Tristan Thompson was the only other Boston player to score in the first period. … G Kemba Walker (left oblique strain) missed his third straight game. … Smart returned from a one-game suspension handed down by the NBA for “threatening language” he directed at a referee Tuesday night during Boston’s 119-115 loss to Oklahoma City.

Spurs: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Celtics: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

