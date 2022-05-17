dayton-daily-news logo
Celtics rule Smart, Horford out for Game 1 against Heat

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, left, speaks with Celtics guard Marcus Smart, right, as the team leads the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, left, speaks with Celtics guard Marcus Smart, right, as the team leads the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
Boston will be without two starters for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, with Al Horford entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols and Marcus Smart unable to play because of a mid-foot sprain

MIAMI (AP) — Boston will be without two starters for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, with Al Horford entering the NBA's health and safety protocols and Marcus Smart unable to play because of a mid-foot sprain.

The Celtics announced those updates Tuesday night, about three hours before the series opener against the Miami Heat.

Smart injured his foot on Sunday, in Game 7 of Boston's East semifinals win over Milwaukee. He had been listed as questionable entering the day, though Celtics coach Ime Udoka cautioned after the team's morning shootaround that the league's defensive player of the year was still dealing with considerable soreness.

Horford added to Boston's lineup dilemma. The veteran forward averaged 13.0 points and a team-best 10.4 rebounds in the Celtics' seven-game win over Milwaukee, starting all those contests. It's Horford's third stint in the protocols this season; he missed time in the preseason and Boston's season opener, then missed five more games in December.

Smart played in six of the seven games against Milwaukee. He missed Game 2 because of a quad injury.

Miami had already ruled point guard Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 because of a hamstring injury.

The Celtics entered Tuesday 5-8 without Horford this season and 5-7 without Smart.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, right, celebrates with forward Grant Williams, left, as the Celtics lead the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. The Celtics won 109-81. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, right, celebrates with forward Grant Williams, left, as the Celtics lead the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Boston. The Celtics won 109-81. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics' Al Horford reacts during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Celtics won 116-108 to tie the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Boston Celtics' Al Horford reacts during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Celtics won 116-108 to tie the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Boston Celtics' Al Horford reacts during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Celtics won 116-108 to tie the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) stops Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, on a drive to the basket during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) stops Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, on a drive to the basket during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) stops Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, on a drive to the basket during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

