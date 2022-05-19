Celtics' White to miss Game 2, heads home for child's birth

“You don't want to say it's a tough situation. We knew he was expecting a baby soon," Udoka said. “Things happen in life and we always support our guys."

Smart is the league’s reigning defensive player of the year. The foot injury happened in Game 7 of the East semifinals against Milwaukee on Sunday. He tried to get ready in time to play Game 1 on Tuesday, to no avail.

“He looked good," Celtics guard Grant Williams said after the team's Thursday morning shootaround practice.

Horford is in the protocols for the third time this season. He missed the Celtics’ regular-season opener, then missed five more games in December, and was ruled out of Game 1 just a couple hours before tipoff.

“We weren’t prepared to be playing without Al,” Celtics center Daniel Theis said.

Also Thursday, the Celtics had their coach back. Udoka missed a scheduled media session Wednesday with what the team described as a non-COVID illness but said he was good on Thursday.

Miami will be without Kyle Lowry for the eighth time in its last 10 playoff games while he continues recovering from a hamstring strain. The Heat listed backcourt starters Gabe Vincent — Lowry’s replacement — and Max Strus as questionable for Game 2 with hamstring issues of their own, but both were planning to play.

Caption Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart encourages his teammates from the sidelines during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Boston Celtics' Derrick White (9) goes up to shoot against Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown (1) and Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent, left, drives past Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum