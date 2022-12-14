Census Bureau tables controversial privacy tool for survey

The Census Bureau embraced using differential privacy algorithms for the first time with the release last year of the first round of 2020 census data, and it had said the method would be applied to American Community Survey data by 2025. Differential privacy algorithms add intentional errors to data to obscure the identity of any given participant. It is most noticeable at the smallest geographies, such as census blocks.

Prominent demographers and other researchers had asked in a letter to Census Bureau Director Robert Santos last summer that the agency drop plans to use the algorithms on future data releases, claiming it would jeopardize the usability of numbers that are the foundation of the nation's data infrastructure.