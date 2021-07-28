Census may delay data release if forced to disclose records

The Republican advocacy group, Fair Lines America Foundation, sued the Census Bureau in a public records lawsuit for information about how the census count was conducted in group quarters. The group says it's concerned about the accuracy of that count and wants to make sure anomalies didn’t affect the state population figures used for divvying up congressional seats among the states.

The group facilities were among the most difficult places to count people during the 2020 census because the pandemic forced colleges to shutter dorms and send students home, and nursing homes and other facilities restricted access in an effort to protect vulnerable residents from the virus.

Abowd said that if the Census Bureau is required to release additional records as part of the Fair Lines lawsuit it will need as much as six months to recalibrate a new statistical tool meant to protect people’s privacy so that they can't be identified through the data.

Delaying the release of the redistricting data past Aug. 16 could get the Census Bureau in trouble with a federal court in Ohio. As part of a settlement of the state of Ohio's lawsuit, the Census Bureau promised to release the redistricting data no later than Aug. 16.

