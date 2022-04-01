Census records from 1950 could solve some family mysteries

Officials acknowledge that what is on the website starting Friday is “a first draft,” in which specific people are most likely to be found initially only by searching for whoever was listed as the head of their household. For instance, if former President George W. Bush wanted to find information about his West Texas home in 1950, he would have to start by searching under the name of his father, former President George Herbert Walker Bush.

The website will include a tool allowing users to fix any incorrect names or add missing names.

“This is an opportunity for you to refine and enhance ... names and make the population schedules more accessible for everyone," said U.S. Archivist David Ferriero.

Two outside genealogical groups, Ancestry and FamilySearch, a division of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are teaming up to serve as a quality check on the records by creating their own index separate from the National Archives. Anywhere from 400,000 to 800,000 volunteers across the U.S., under the coordination of FamilySearch, will double-check the entries that have been scanned and indexed with the actual digital images.

Now that the records have been made public, Powell said she hopes to learn about a great-grandmother about whom she only recently was told had been alive up until Powell was around age 10. They never met because the great-grandmother, who had dementia, was kept hidden at home from other relatives.

“I'm most anxious to find out about my great-grandmother," Powell said.

