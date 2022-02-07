Census releasing popular survey after fixing data gaps

The statistical agency said it would release the 2020 American Community Survey 5-year estimates in mid-March. In October, the Census Bureau released the survey's 1-year estimates only in an experimental format with a warning that it may not meet the agency’s statistical quality standards.

The survey typically relies on responses from 3.5 million households on questions about commuting times, internet access, family life, income, education levels, disabilities, military service and employment, but disruptions caused by the pandemic produced fewer responses.