Central banks end crisis offer as bank system fears ease

The Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank were taking the same step in consultation with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB said. It added that the fast dollar credits could be rolled out again if market conditions warrant.

The daily dollar credit window was announced March 19 before markets opened in Asia — just days after Silicon Valley Bank failed and the same day the Swiss government announced that UBS would take over faltering rival bank Credit Suisse.

The turmoil raised fears that other banks could be destabilized by similar losses that regulators might have overlooked.

Bank shares had plummeted in Europe as concerns spread about wider issues in the global financial system, which ultimately forced the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse as customers rapidly pulled out their money from the long-troubled Swiss bank.

Otherwise, bank shares have since regained some of their losses in Europe, where regulators have imposed tougher rules than other parts of the world requiring banks to hold on to cash to cover deposit withdrawals.

Under the swap lines, the Federal Reserve provides dollars to other central banks in exchange for their currencies, hence the term swap. The central banks in turn can then lend the dollars to banks that might need them so they can keep on helping customers making transactions in dollars, the key currency for global trade.