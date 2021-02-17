Central European leaders: Visegrad Group helps protect EU

Hungary and Poland are seen as the EU's recalcitrant members, often criticized for perceived political interference in areas like the judiciary and media freedom. They have also resisted EU decisions including the relocation of illegal migrants or tying EU funds to members' record on democracy.

The leaders also signed a declaration of cooperation in the cyber sector.

The V4 was founded in February 1991 from a declaration of cooperation that then-Presidents Lech Walesa of Poland, Vaclav Havel of the former Czechoslovakia and Jozsef Antall of Hungary signed in Visegrad, Hungary. Those countries joined the EU in 2004.

Poland currently holds the group’s 12-month rotating presidency and will hand it over to Hungary on July 1.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ,right, welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for a Visegrad Group meeting during welcoming ceremony ahead of a ceremonious meeting that marks 30 years of central Europe's informal body of cooperation between Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic, called the Visegrad Group, at the Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ,left, welcomes Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis for a Visegrad Group meeting during welcoming ceremony ahead of a ceremonious meeting that marks 30 years of central Europe's informal body of cooperation between Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic, called the Visegrad Group, at the Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

European Council President Charles Michel, left, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during welcoming ceremony ahead of a ceremonious meeting that marks 30 years of central Europe's informal body of cooperation between Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic, called the Visegrad Group, at the Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski