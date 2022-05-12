CEO of FTX crypto exchange buys big stake in Robinhood

Samuel Bankman-Fried said in the filing that he bought the shares thinking they were an attractive investment and that he doesn't currently have any plans to change or influence the control of Robinhood.

Robinhood shot to fame for its easy-to-use trading app, which brought a new generation of investors to the stock market, perhaps most famously with the meme-stock frenzy that sent GameStop soaring early last year. But crypto has become a major part of its business.