CFP expansion stalled, chance for early implementation dims

There are also issues related to how bowls will be used as sites in a new system and athlete health and welfare related to lengthening the schedule.

Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, who heads the Board of Managers that has final say over the College Football Playoff, said he remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached in time for early implementation.

“I think we'll get there,” Keenum said.

A proposal for a 12-team playoff has been on the table since June. There was hope initially an agreement could be reached soon enough to have it implemented for the 2024 season, two years before the current CFP contract with ESPN expires.

Unanimous consensus among the management committee members is needed to alter to the current deal.

Hancock had said if the commissioners could not come to a consensus on a new format by these meetings, ahead of the Monday’s national title game at Lucas Oil Stadium between No 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia, expansion could not happen until after the current deal is complete.

But Keenum said the commissioners will get together again in the next few weeks to keeping working on a plan that everyone can support.

