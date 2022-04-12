BreakingNews
Man ID’d whose body was found near school in Huber Heights
dayton-daily-news logo
X

CFPB sues TransUnion for violating previous agreement

FILE - In this March 5, 2012 file photo, consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover, Mass. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued credit company TransUnion and one of its long-time executives on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 alleging the company completely “disregarded” a previous order from five years ago to stop selling dubious credit-related products and marketing. TransUnion entered into an agreement with the CFPB in 2017, agreeing to pay $13.9 million in restitution and $3 million in civil penalties, saying it would stop trying to sell customers credit monitoring subscription products and would provide a clear way for customers to cancel a subscription if they no longer wanted it. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this March 5, 2012 file photo, consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover, Mass. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued credit company TransUnion and one of its long-time executives on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 alleging the company completely “disregarded” a previous order from five years ago to stop selling dubious credit-related products and marketing. TransUnion entered into an agreement with the CFPB in 2017, agreeing to pay $13.9 million in restitution and $3 million in civil penalties, saying it would stop trying to sell customers credit monitoring subscription products and would provide a clear way for customers to cancel a subscription if they no longer wanted it. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Nation & World
By KEN SWEET, Associated Press
41 minutes ago
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued credit company TransUnion and one of its long-time executives on Tuesday, alleging the company completely “disregarded” a previous order from five years ago to stop selling dubious credit-related products and marketing

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued credit company TransUnion and one of its long-time executives on Tuesday, alleging the company completely “disregarded” a previous order from five years ago to stop selling dubious credit-related products and marketing.

TransUnion entered into an agreement with the CFPB in 2017, agreeing to pay $13.9 million in restitution and $3 million in civil penalties, saying it would stop trying to sell customers credit monitoring subscription products and would provide an clear way for a customer to cancel a subscription if they no longer wanted it.

Instead of taking actions to stop these practices, the CFPB alleges that TransUnion executive John Danaher looked for ways to keep the subscription revenues flowing. This included keeping a vague “checkbox” on the TransUnion website that signed customers up for products that they may not have wanted. This often happened when a customer used annualcreditreport.com, the Federal Government's portal that gives every American access to their credit report from each of the bureaus free once a year.

The CFPB says that roughly 18% of TransUnion's annual revenue came from these services, which means it would have been a substantial hit to the Chicago company's bottom line if it were to stop the program entirely.

“TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “I am concerned that TransUnion’s leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully.”

TransUnion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Other News
1
Psaki rumors, Mulvaney hire at CBS News trouble journalists
2
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
3
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
4
Live Updates | German president says he's not wanted in Kyiv
5
COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top