Cha-ching! Millions of dimes spill onto Texas highway after truck rolls

Authorities say millions of coins spilled onto a Texas highway this week after a tractor-trailer hauling $800,000 in dimes rolled over in an accident
Updated 30 minutes ago
ALVORD, Texas (AP) — Talk about some serious coin.

Millions of coins spilled onto a Texas highway this week after a tractor-trailer hauling $800,000 in dimes rolled over in an accident, authorities said.

The spillage led to the closure of a portion of the southbound lanes of U.S. 287 in Alvord for about half a day as workers got on their hands and knees to pick up the coins in addition to using brooms and shovels and large industrial vacuums.

The tractor-trailer rolled onto its side at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after veering off the road and overcorrecting, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The highway reopened at about 7 p.m. that day, DPS said.

The driver and a passenger were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, DPS said.

Alvord is located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

The tractor-trailer appears to be part of the fleet of trucks operated by Western Distributing Transportation Corporation, which has a division that moves cargo for the government in armored vehicles with armed personnel. A person answering the phone at the company Thursday said they had no comment.

The U.S. Mint says on its website that it's the nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coins. A message left with the agency on Thursday was not immediately returned.

This image provided by the Wise County Messenger shows an 18-wheeler that was hauling dimes after rolling over on U.S. 81/287 near Alvord High School, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Alvord, Texas. (Austin Jackson/Wise County Messenger via AP)

This image provided by the Wise County Messenger shows a United States Armored Co. employee tossing a clump of dirt saturated in dimes along U.S. 81/287 after a rollover caused a currency spill near Alvord High School, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Alvord, Texas. (Austin Jackson/Wise County Messenger via AP)

This image provided by the Wise County Messenger shows two shiny dimes peaking out from the dirt in the median U.S. 81/287 near Farm Road 1655 after a truck toting millions of the coins overturned, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Alvord, Texas. (Austin Jackson/Wise County Messenger via AP)

This image provided by the Wise County Messenger shows uncirculated dimes scattered across U.S. 81/287 after a rollover accident involving an 18-wheeler, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Alvord, Texas. (Austin Jackson/Wise County Messenger via AP)

