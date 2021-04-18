Chadian military says advancing rebel column 'decimated'

“We assure all residents of the city of N'Djamena, including diplomatic staff, United Nations agents, organizations, partners and expats working in Chad to stay calm and avoid unnecessary travel outside the city of N'Djamena,” said the statement issued by spokesman Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tabul.

The FACT rebels are believed to have crossed over into Chad a week ago on election day as President Idriss Deby sought to extend his three-decade-long grip on power. While the incumbent was all but certain to win another term, official results have not yet been released.

The U.S. State Department on Saturday ordered non-essential diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Chad to leave along with the families of American personnel stationed there, saying armed groups appear to be moving on the capital of N’Djamena.

“Due to their growing proximity to N’Djamena, and the possibility for violence in the city, non-essential U.S. government employees have been ordered to leave Chad by commercial airline," the department said in a travel alert.

The central African nation has had a long history of rebellions during the 30-year reign of Deby. In 2019, French armed forces intervened in northern Chad and launched airstrikes at an armed group coming in from Libya.

In 2008, clashes reached the gate of the presidential palace before Chad’s army repelled rebel forces and pursued them eastward toward the Sudanese border.

Chad, a former French colony, is home to France's military Operation Barkhane, which deploys troops across the continent to fight Islamic extremism. The Chadian military also has played a major role in that effort, contributing troops to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Chadian soldiers also have long battled militants from the extremist group Boko Haram, which started in northeastern Nigeria and spread to neighboring countries. Some 330,000 Chadians are internally displaced, the majority in the volatile Lake Chad region where Boko Haram fighters are most active.

Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.