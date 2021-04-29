Chadian rebels claim they have shot down military helicopter

Despite the threats made by rebels to take N'Djamena, the militants appeared to be still far from the capital on Thursday. The statement released by the rebels' spokesman, Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol, criticized the Chadian military for launching a series of aerial bombardments, saying it “lacks the courage to fight on the ground.”

“Any aircraft flying over our positions will be treated as hostile to the Chadian people and will be shot down without warning,” said the rebel statement in which it claimed it shot down the helicopter. The statement also accused the military of employing Sudanese mercenaries.

There was no immediate reaction from the military, which has deployed heavily armed and turbaned soldiers on the streets of the capital in recent days in a display of force alongside police.

Military spokesman Gen. Azem Bermandoa Agouna has said that the rebel's leader is wanted for war crimes in neighboring Libya, and he has accused the rebels of making dangerous alliances with Islamic extremist armed groups active in eastern Niger.

Late Wednesday the general called on political opposition leaders to redirect their supporters in the aftermath of Tuesday's violent clashes.

“This so-called peaceful demonstration paradoxically resulted in the deliberate destruction of 15 national police vehicles and two (gas) stations belonging to the Total company,” the statement said. “In addition, there were intentional assaults on law enforcement officers while on duty.”

Calm prevailed Thursday in the city of 1 million people, where billboards bearing the slain president's image still line many boulevards. However, an opposition coalition group known as FONAC said it would keep up its resistance to the new government led by Deby's son.

“FONAC calls on all Chadians throughout the country to mobilize to say no to the coup d’état, to injustice, and to making Chad a monarchy," it said.

A boy protests on a street in N'Djamena, Chad, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Thousands have protested and two people were killed in Chad in demonstrations against the rule of a transitional military council headed by the son of the late President Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed last week. According to local reports, those killed in violence surrounding the protests include a man shot dead in Moundou, in southern Chad, and another person who died in the capital. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

People protest in N'Djamena, Chad, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Thousands have protested and two people were killed in Chad in demonstrations against the rule of a transitional military council headed by the son of the late President Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed last week. According to local reports, those killed in violence surrounding the protests include a man shot dead in Moundou, in southern Chad, and another person who died in the capital. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba