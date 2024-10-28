Chad's president says at least 40 soldiers were killed in attack on a military base on Sunday night.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s presidency said at least 40 soldiers were killed by unidentified assailants during an attack on a military base in the country’s west on Sunday night.
Chad’s president Idriss Deby visited the base early Monday morning and announced the launch of a military operation to track the assailants.
In Other News
1
Man United fires Erik ten Hag after troubled start to the season
2
Chad's president says at least 40 soldiers were killed in attack on a...
3
More than 43,000 Palestinians killed in yearlong war in Gaza...
4
NATO confirms that North Korea has sent troops to join Russia's war in...
5
Republicans seek votes among the Amish, who rarely cast them, in...