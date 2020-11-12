Chadwick Boseman, 'First Cow' among Gotham Award nominees

Kelly Reichardt's “First Cow" led all films in nominations for the 30th annual Gotham Awards with four nods, including best film, best screenplay, best actor for John Magaro and breakthrough actor for Orion Lee. The film

The other nominees for best film are: Eliza Hittman's “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” Chloe Zhao's “Nomadland,” Kitty Green's “The Assistant” and Natalie Erika James' “Relic.”