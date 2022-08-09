Chalking tires illegal, judge says, but city gets big break

“No reasonable person would argue that something as trivial and transitory as chalk on a tire offends a reasonable expectation of privacy. But the Fourth Amendment protects more than those expectations that society deems reasonable,” Ludington said.

Saginaw, among other arguments, had cited a 1974 U.S. Supreme Court decision in favor of police who were investigating a murder and scraped paint from a vehicle without a search warrant. Ludington said that case didn't fit.

“The governmental interest in solving a murder is considerably greater than the governmental interest in enforcing a parking ordinance,” he said.

Tire chalking was used in approximately 4,800 Saginaw parking tickets, which cost $15 or $30, depending on whether they were paid on time, Taylor's attorney, Phil Ellison, said in a court filing.

Saginaw stopped chalking tires in 2019.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez