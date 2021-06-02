Challengers unseat third Exxon board member in climate fight

“We are grateful for shareholders’ careful consideration of our nominees and are excited that these three individuals will be working with the full board to help better position ExxonMobil for the long-term benefit of all shareholders," the group Engine No. 1 said in a statement.

The third new member is Alexander Karsner, senior strategist at X, Alphabet Inc.’s innovation lab. Karsner has invested in large-scale energy infrastructure and cleantech startups.

Exxon, which is based in Irving, Texas, called the results preliminary until an independent inspector validates the election.

“We look forward to working with all of our directors to build on the progress we’ve made to grow long-term shareholder value and succeed in a lower-carbon future,” said Darren Woods, Exxon's chairman and CEO.

The initial results were announced a week ago, after an unusual shareholder meeting where Exxon had paused the proceedings to allow more time for people to vote. The company had previously said that because of the complexities of the voting process, inspectors might not be able to certify final voting results for "some period of time."

More than 2.8 billion shares were voted, representing about 67% of the shares entitled to be voted, according to a federal filing.