Champion Braves plan 2-part parade celebrating past, present

Atlanta Braves fans celebrates after their team won the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)
Atlanta Braves fans celebrates after their team won the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

55 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves will give a nod to past and present with a two-part parade celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will give a nod to past and present with a two-part parade Friday celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years.

The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night to wrap up the championship.

The procession will start at Woodruff Park in the heart of downtown Atlanta, not far from their former homes at Turner Field and the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

The team will be feted for about 2 miles along the city’s most famous thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, before being escorted to its current home in suburban Cobb County to resume the parade for another mile.

The celebration will conclude with a free concert featuring Atlanta rappers Ludacris and Big Boi at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 and is about 12 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

When the Braves won their previous Series title in 1995, they played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. It was imploded and the site converted into a parking lot for Turner Field, which was built next door and originally used as the main stadium for the 1996 Centennial Olympics.

The Braves played at the Ted from 1997-2016 before moving to Cobb County. Their previous home has since been converted into a stadium for Georgia State’s football team.

Atlanta Braves fans celebrate near Truist Park, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)
Atlanta Braves fans celebrate near Truist Park, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)

Atlanta Braves fans celebrate near Truist Park, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)
Atlanta Braves fans celebrate near Truist Park, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)

Atlanta Braves fans celebrate near Truist Park, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)
Atlanta Braves fans celebrate near Truist Park, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)

Atlanta Braves fans celebrate near Truist Park, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)
Atlanta Braves fans celebrate near Truist Park, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud leaps into the arms of relief pitcher Will Smith as they celebrate winning the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud leaps into the arms of relief pitcher Will Smith as they celebrate winning the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

