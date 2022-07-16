Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

He was just 16 in 2001 when he became the youngest driver to win a feature USAC National Midget race. He won 15 USAC races in 2004 and soon dabbled in a short NASCAR career. He made 11 career starts in what is now NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and had two top-10 finishes in 31 career Truck Series races.

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer.”

“Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman,” tweeted former Truck Series champion Todd Bodine.

Westminster police said Millsap, 27, was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation.