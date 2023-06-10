Champions League final set to reach 450 million broadcast viewers worldwide

When Liverpool played another English club, Tottenham, one year later in 2019 the average audience was just 91 million, according to UEFA.

Another all-English final delivered the lowest average audience in the past 15 years — just 84 million for Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Man City two years ago.

Lower ratings for modern Champions League finals also reflects UEFA selling rights in fewer markets to free-to-air broadcasters. Instead, UEFA and clubs have prioritized higher-revenue deals with pay-TV networks.

Still, the low figure for the 2021 final was almost doubled the next year when Real Madrid was again involved.

Broadcast deals have driven the commercial revenue of UEFA’s three club competitions to about 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) this season.

The 32 Champions League clubs that qualified for the group stage will share more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in UEFA prize money this season.

Man City is likely to be Europe's top earner with at least 120 million euros ($129 million). Real Madrid topped the list last season with 133.7 million euros ($144 million) in prize money from UEFA.

