Chan and Howe lead at US Figure Skating Championship after pairs short program

Emily Chan and Spencer Howe scored 65.86 points to take a narrow lead over the duo of Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea after the pairs short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Thursday
Nation & World
By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

Emily Chan and Spencer Howe overcame their short preparation to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships to score 65.86 points and take a narrow lead over the duo of Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea after the pairs short program Thursday.

Chan and Howe were competing for the first time since his shoulder forced the reigning silver medalists to miss the majority of the season. And Howe's still-recovering shoulder may have had something to do with their biggest mistake, when Chan failed to get enough amplitude on their throw triple loop and she had to put her hand down for the landing.

Otherwise, Chan and Howe appeared to be pleased with their program inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Kam and O'Shea were second with 64.57 points after his two-footed landing on their triple salchow and her mistake on their throw triple loop. Katie McBeath and Daniil Parkman were a surprising third with 64.21 points.

The U.S. championships continued later Thursday with the rhythm dance, where Madison Chock and Evan Bates are favored to win their fifth title, and the women's short program, where Isabeau Levito will attempt to defend her gold medal.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

In Other News
1
Wisconsin Republicans approve bill banning abortions after 14 weeks of...
2
Donald Trump testifies in his defense in E. Jean Carroll defamation...
3
Georgia lawmakers, in support of Israel, pass bill that would define...
4
Scores of North Carolina sea turtles have died after being stunned by...
5
Just 58 single-team players among 273 in Hall of Fame after addition of...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top