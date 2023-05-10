Chanel lures stars with cruise fashion show in Los Angeles

The last time Chanel had a cruise collection event in the Los Angeles area was 2007 in a hangar at the Santa Monica airport. The previous cruise shows were held in Provence, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco.

After the nearly 30-minute show wrapped up, Viard took a bow and made a short strut of her own while attendees applauded her efforts. Audience members were entertained before and after the event by roller skaters who slithered through the crowd and collectively danced together at times.

As a special performer, Snoop Dogg kept the good times rolling as he performed a medley of his hits including “Gin and Juice,” ”Nuthin’ But a 'G' Thang,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Beautiful.” The rapper brought out Anderson .Paak who performed “Smokin Out the Window.”

Dogg, who also deejayed during his set, brought his family and said it was the first time he's ever attended such an event.

“I’m gonna bring the hood to the fashion show,” he told the crowd.

