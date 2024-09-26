Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan finalize their divorce after 6 years and avoid trial

Details of the settlement were kept confidential under the agreement, which must still be approved by a judge.

Both have long been in other relationships, Tatum with actor and director Zoë Kravitz and Dewan with actor Steve Kazee, with whom she has had two children.

Both Dewan and Tatum began their careers as dancers in music videos. They met as co-stars of the 2006 dance movie “Step Up.” They married in July 2009.

They announced their split in April 2018, saying jointly on social media that they had decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" but remained best friends.

She filed for divorce six months later, and in November of 2019, a judge declared them divorced and single. But a yearslong fight over finances and custody continued and appeared to be growing more heated as the trial approached.

Before the settlement, Dewan had been arguing for two separate trials, one over custody and one over finances. Tatum had objected.

Tatum starred in the "Magic Mike" movies and "21 Jump Street." He has an extended cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine" and recently appeared as the lead in the Kravitz-directed "Blink Twice," but Tatum acted very little in the years immediately after the split.

"Time just kind of got away," Tatum told The Associated Press in 2022. "Really, being a dad sort of just swept me away for almost four years. I kind of got lost in doing that."

Dewan appeared in several other dance films after “Step It Up" and is now a regular on the ABC series “The Rookie.”