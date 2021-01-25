Chaos mars over-80s vaccine start in major German state

North Rhine-Westphalia, an industrial powerhouse that is home to cities such as Cologne, Duesseldorf and Dortmund, currently languishes far down the per capita vaccine league tables in Germany, with about 1.6% of the population having received their first shot.

Nationwide, fewer than 1.6 million people or about 1.9 % of the population had received their first shot by Sunday — a rate far lower than in Israel, Britain or the United States — and 228,763 had received their second dose.

Hospital staff in the western German state, which borders with Belgium and the Netherlands, had already complained bitterly that they hadn't been offered the excess doses left over from vaccine drives at nursing homes.

Germany's federal government has sought to distance itself from problems with the vaccine rollout, saying it's the responsibility of individual states to organize those efforts on the ground.

___

Cars queue in front of a Corona test station at the German-Czech Republic border in Furth im Wald, Germany, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. German police say hundreds of cars and pedestrians are lining up at border crossings along the Czech-German border after Germany declared the Czech Republic a high risk area in the pandemic meaning it requires proof a negative coronavirus test results before entry. (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP) Credit: Armin Weigel Credit: Armin Weigel

An older man with a face mask is asking for informations at the Corona Center in Duisburg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The former Musical theater has been turned into a COVID-19 test and vaccination center. Vaccinations outside care homes and hospitals are delayed. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

German health minister Jens Spahn speaks during a news conference, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool via AP) Credit: Fabrizio Bensch Credit: Fabrizio Bensch