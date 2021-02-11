Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack

Three of the victims remained hospitalized Wednesday, with one in critical condition, one in fair condition and the other in good condition. The fourth surviving victim was discharged hours after the attack.

During the attack, Ulrich detonated two improvised explosive devices — one at the clinic's entrance and the other near a desk in the clinic's interior. When the attack was over, Ulrich called 911 and said he would surrender if officers backed away, according to the charges. Officers entered the clinic using a squad car as a shield and found Ulrich lying in the entryway with his arms outstretched.

He had several rounds of ammunition on him when he was arrested, including two loaded 9 mm magazines, one with 13 rounds of ammunition and the other with seven. He also had 29 additional rounds of ammunition in a plastic bag. Authorities also searched a mobile home where Ulrich lived and found gunpowder similar to the material used in the improvised explosive devices that detonated at the clinic. They found an empty box of 9 mm ammunition in a nearby motel where he had been staying.

A preliminary examination of Ulrich's cellphone revealed a rambling video he made that alluded to an incident at the clinic, the charges state. Buffalo's police chief, Pat Budke, said Tuesday that Ulrich had a long history of conflict with medical clinics in the area and was unhappy with the care he'd received.

According to a prior police report, Ulrich threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the clinic on Oct. 13, 2018, with a doctor telling investigators that Ulrich had talked about “shooting, blowing things up, and practicing different scenarios of how to get revenge.” The doctor said Ulrich told him he dreamed about exacting revenge on the people who “tortured” him, referring to issues he had with back surgeries and the medication he was prescribed.

This photo provided by Naiya Stubbe shows Lindsay Overbay. Overbay, a 37-year-old nurse with two young children, was killed Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, when a gunman opened fire at a medical clinic in Buffalo, Minn.

Wright County Sheriff's Department vehicles surrounded the Super 8 Motel connected with the scene of a shooting at the Allina Medical Clinic Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, Minn. A 67-year-old Minnesota man who was unhappy with the care he'd received at area health centers in recent years opened fire at a clinic on Tuesday, wounding five patients, authorities said.

A Wright County Sheriff's Department armored vehicle is stationed near the Super 8 Motel Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, Minn. A 67-year-old Minnesota man who was unhappy with the care he'd received at area health centers in recent years opened fire at a clinic on Tuesday, wounding five patients, authorities said.