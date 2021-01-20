Charges: Water customer in arrears burned workers with acid

Detective Ray Dupilka said the men treated the exposure quickly and weren't seriously hurt. Authority spokesperson Matt Junker said they have since returned to work. Bottles of drain cleaner and the pipe were seized, and all the items that were sent to the state police crime lab for analysis tested positive for sulfuric acid, authorities say in court papers.

Police said in a criminal complaint that a man living in Samulski's home told police that he had seen her pour human feces and liquid from a bottle into the municipal pipe a day earlier, and he alleged this was done “to expose water authority employees to the liquid and human waste.”

Police say Samulski told them she had used the cleaner in her basement, but police found dust and cobwebs in the drains there, according to court papers.