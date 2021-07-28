Charities providing housing assistance to collapse survivors

Founder and president Michael Capponi said an upcoming event should raise enough money to cover a year's rent. He said the group's goal is to help fill the “gap” between the short-term charitable and government help that arrives immediately after a disaster and long-term solutions such as insurance and legal settlements that can take a year or more to develop.

“This community is the world to me and we decided this is how we are going to give back,” said Capponi, a former real estate developer and Miami Beach nightclub promoter.

Rabbi Zalman Lipskar of the Shul of Bal Harbour, which has partnered with GEM, told the survivors that he learned long ago from a Holocaust survivor that they shouldn't try to comprehend a reason why they lived. He said that would mean there was a reason their friends and neighbors perished.

“What we do know is that we are here, we are alive,” Lipskar said. Many of the building's residents attended his synagogue.

For some survivors, the news conference was the first time they had seen each other since immediately following the collapse. They hugged and wept with each other.

Zulia Taub, an 82-year-old retired real estate agent, said she bought her fifth floor condo 22 years ago “when I could afford it.” Now, on a fixed income, getting housing assistance is essential so she can remain in the area with her friends and still do volunteer work at performing arts theaters.

“At my age, it is very difficult to get a new place,” Taub said. “I don't need a beautiful apartment like my home, but I want to stay close to my community.”

Schechter, after years running a food distribution program at schools and helping with hurricane relief, found it “very uncomfortable” to be on the receiving end of charity. But she said she appreciates it.

“It is my turn, but when the time comes I hope to give back again,” she said.