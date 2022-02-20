Charley Taylor, Washington Hall of Fame receiver, dies at 80

Taylor helped Washington reach the Super Bowl after the 1972 season, where it lost 14-7 to the undefeated Miami Dolphins. He retired after the 1977 season with 90 touchdowns, a Washington record that still stands.

Taylor was the 1964 NFL rookie of the year and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-1960s Team. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was a first-team all-NFL pick in 1967.

Taylor was Washington's receivers coach from 1981 through 1993, helping the team win three Super Bowls.

Taylor starred in football, baseball, basketball and track and field in high school in Grand Prairie, Texas. At Arizona State, he played halfback and defensive back and also pitched and played third base.