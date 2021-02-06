Charlie Krueger, longtime star tackle for 49ers, dies at 84

The team said Saturday he died in Clayton, California, but did not disclose other details. The San Francisco Chronicle said the cause was heart and kidney failure.

Krueger played for the 49ers from 1958 to 1973, one of the longest tenured players in team history. He was part of teams that won three consecutive NFC West titles from 1970-72. His No. 70 jersey was retired in 1974 and he joined the club’s Hall of Fame in 2009.