Chase Hunter scores 20 as Clemson beats Baylor 72-64 in 2nd round of NCAA tourney

Joseph Girard III scored 13 points for the Tigers (23-11), and Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall each had 11.

Next up for Clemson is No. 2 seed in Arizona in the West Region semifinals in Los Angeles. The Wildcats advanced with a 78-68 victory over Dayton on Saturday.

RayJ Dennis led Baylor with 27 points, including 21 in the second half. Ja'Kobe Walter added 20 points, but the Bears (24-11) lost in the second round of the NCAA tourney for the third straight year.

Baylor went 16 for 26 at the foul line, compared to 20 for 24 for Clemson.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP