Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back to June 25

Chauvin, 45, was convicted April 20 of all three counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota statutes he'll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.

While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won't get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.