'Cheer' star to remain locked up on child porn charges

He also admitted to requesting and receiving photographs of 10 to 15 other children, according to the complaint.

Four women had promised to monitor Harris if he were released from jail. But McShain said Harris would remain locked up.

“Upon learning of the investigation, (Harris) dumped his cellphone, obtained a new cellphone and continued with his same course of conduct,” McShain said. “That reveals behavior that the defendant cannot or is unwilling to control.”

“Cheer” follows the competitive cheerleading team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.