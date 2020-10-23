Cheerful Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Trump's allies immediately began running new attack ads seizing on the Democrats' inconsistent answers on energy. One ad unveiled Friday calls Biden and Harris “fracking liars.” Another claims Biden's plans could cost up to 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania alone.

Speaking in the Oval Office before making multiple stops in Florida, Trump lapped up positive feedback for his toned-down debate performance, which marked a sharp shift away from his constant badgering of Biden in last month’s contest.

“This was better,” an optimistic Trump said, predicting as always sweeping success on Election Day even as polls suggest he and his party are behind. “It’s going to be a great red wave like you’ve never seen before”

Both campaigns predictably claimed a boost from the televised debate that drew an audience of tens of millions. But with roughly one-third of expected ballots already cast through early voting, it is unclear how much the faceoff could alter the course of the campaign.

The pandemic was the early focus of Thursday's debate and it was the sole expected focus of Biden's only public appearance on Friday close to his home in Delaware, which is hardly a swing state.

During the debate, Trump rosily predicted that the pandemic, which is escalating in several states, will “go away;” Biden countered that the nation was headed toward “a dark winter.”

“He says that we’re learning to live with it,” Biden said of Trump. “People are learning to die with it.”

Even in the closing days of the race, the Democrat has maintained a cautious campaign schedule, citing the pandemic, while Trump has been a much more aggressive traveler. With Biden in Delaware, Trump was attending a pair of rallies in battleground Florida before casting an early ballot on Saturday in his adopted home state.

Trump has struggled to find a consistent line of attack against Biden for much of the year. Republicans have questioned Biden's physical and mental stamina; they have raised unfounded allegations about his work in Ukraine, and they have attacked his grown son.

GOP strategists believe, however, that the most effective attacks focus on Biden's liberal policies. And for Friday, at least, Biden's perceived misstep on fossil fuels gave Trump the opening his party had been looking for.

Perhaps sensing that the comment could soon appear in Trump campaign ads, Biden did his own clean-up before boarding his plane after the debate, declaring, “We’re not going to ban fossil fuels. We’ll get rid of the subsidies of fossil fuels, but not going to get rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

AP writer Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed.

Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his sister Valerie Biden to board his campaign plane at Nashville International Airport Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., en route to Wilmington, Del., after the final presidential debate against President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to a group of supporters at UNC-Asheville, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek Credit: Kathy Kmonicek

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., addresses reporters before a campaign event, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Nashville International Airport after participating in the presidential debate, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., as moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News listens. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP) Credit: Jim Bourg Credit: Jim Bourg