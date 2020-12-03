Cheers! Or not: 'Scandalous' 1st Christmas card up for sale

Getman, whose brokerage had shifted online before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted traditional touring book fairs, said the hand-colored lithograph is believed to have been a salesperson's sample. Only 1,000 copies were printed and sold for a shilling apiece, and experts believe fewer than 30 have survived, he said.

The card, intended to double as a greeting for Christmas and New Year's Day, was designed by painter and illustrator John Callcott Horsley at the suggestion of Sir Henry Cole, a British civil servant and inventor who founded the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Cole is widely credited with starting the tradition of sending holiday cards, a multimillion-dollar industry today.

It's believed to have gone on sale in the same week in December 1843 that Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” first was published.

Christie's auction house in London also is selling one of the rare cards and says it expects the item to fetch between 5,000 and 8,000 pounds ($6,725 to $10,800.)

Also being sold by the Boston consortium is “Santa Claus,” a handwritten poem by Emily Dickinson about the jolly old elf. Parental warning: Dickinson's take is a little bleak for youngsters.

“She’s basically saying Santa Claus has died, but the children shouldn’t feel badly because he’s with the angels in Heaven,” Schiller said.