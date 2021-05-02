Chelsea, Barça reach WCL final after Harder, Martens shine

Earlier Sunday, Barça advanced by an aggregate score of 3-2. Playing in front of nearly 1,000 fans at Johan Cruyff Stadium, the hosts built an early two-goal lead over PSG thanks to stellar finishing from its Netherlands winger.

Martens, the UEFA women's player of the year in 2016-17, caught up to a long pass down the left side and curled a right-footed shot into the top far corner of the net in the 8th minute. She was then left unmarked at the far post to tap in a low cross from Caroline Graham Hansen in the 31st.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored for the visitors three minutes later.

The Catalan club’s only other trip to the final was in 2019, when it lost 4-1 to French powerhouse Lyon.

Barcelona's Lieke Martens is congratulated by teammate Alexia Putellas after scoring her second goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint- Germain at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Credit: Joan Monfort Credit: Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Jenni Hermoso, left, and PSG's Ramona Bachmann battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint- Germain at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Credit: Joan Monfort Credit: Joan Monfort

PSG's Grace Geyoro, left, and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen compete for the ball during the Women's Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint- Germain at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Credit: Joan Monfort Credit: Joan Monfort

PSG's Marie-Antoinette Katoto, second right, scores her team's first goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint- Germain at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Credit: Joan Monfort Credit: Joan Monfort