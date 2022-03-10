Chelsea feels effects of sanctions imposed on Abramovich

“We are now turning the screw on influential oligarchs enabling his regime,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said of Putin. “The important measures announced today will clearly have a direct impact on Chelsea FC and its fans but we are working hard to make sure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed.”

Club sponsors are responding in their own way: The telecommunications firm Three announced Thursday that it would suspend its sponsorship of the team and remove its logo from Chelsea’s jerseys.

“We recognize that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately,” Three said. “However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do.”

But the logos still appeared when, in the only uplifting moments of the day for Chelsea, the men’s team won 3-1 at Norwich in the Premier League and there was a 4-1 Women’s Super League success at West Ham.

Soccer fans immediately felt the effects of the British government's sanctions: Anyone with tickets until the end of the season will be able to attend matches, but those without will stay without while away fans will be unable to purchase tickets for upcoming games held at Stamford Bridge stadium.

The new rules also limit the club to spending a maximum of 500,000 pounds ($657,000) on each match at Stamford Bridge, including on security and catering. A maximum of 20,000 pounds can be spent on travel to matches. Chelsea plays in France at Lille in the Champions League next week.

Staff, including players, will continue to be paid. The club’s wage bill was almost 28 million pounds ($37 million) a month in the most recent accounts. The club also has been effectively placed under a transfer ban since it cannot spend money to register new players.

“We are very disappointed right now because of this,” said Tanjim Islam, a frustrated Chelsea fan from Vancouver, Canada, who stood outside the team’s hastily closed merchandise shop at the stadium on Thursday. “We traveled from the west coast (of Canada) to be here.”

Even worse for fans, though, is uncertainty about the club's fate.

“We had a great legacy over the past 20 years,” Islam said. “We are doing great and (now) we don’t know where our club will be in the future.”

Lifelong Chelsea fan Freddie Frampton called the sanctions “hypocrisy at its highest level,” citing the European Union, of which Britain is no longer a part.

“The EU is paying Putin 1 billion (euros) a day for Russian energy. On the other side, they’re funding Ukraine with weapons. The madness has to end. Sanctioning Abramovich changes nothing. It’s not Abramovich who is funding this war, it’s Europe. Why take away our fun?"

Chelsea completed the set of major trophies under Abramovich by winning the Club World Cup last month, joining two Champions League titles and five Premier Leagues under his ownership.

The invasion of Ukraine is not the first event to affect Abramovich's relationship with Britain. He had already been banned from the country since 2018, when he withdrew an application to renew his visa amid a clampdown on rich Russians after a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned in the English city of Salisbury. Britain blamed Russia for the pair’s exposure to a nerve agent, an allegation Moscow denied.

Abramovich made his fortune in oil and aluminum during the chaotic years that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. British government officials estimate his worth at more than 9 billion pounds ($12 billion).

The oligarch has said proceeds of the club’s sale, which is subject to government approval, will go to a foundation he started for victims of the war in Ukraine. In two statements he has issued since the war began, however, Abramovich has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The sale is on hold under the sanctions.

Caption Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) Credit: Joe Giddens

Caption A view through railings of Chelsea football club's Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Unprecedented restrictions have been placed on Chelsea's ability to operate by the British government after owner Roman Abramovich is targeted in sanctions. Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Caption FILE - Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich, right, celebrates winning the Premiership title after their 2-0 victory against Bolton Wanderers with his team's captain John Terry, left, and teammate Frank Lampard in their English Premier League soccer match at The Reebok Stadium, Bolton, England, Saturday April 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File) Credit: Jon Super

Caption FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Dec. 19, 2015.Unpreceded restrictions have been placed on Chelsea's ability to operate by the British government after owner Roman Abramovich is targeted in sanctions. Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden on May 16, 2021. Unpreceded restrictions have been placed on Chelsea's ability to operate by the British government after owner Roman Abramovich is targeted in sanctions. Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Credit: Martin Meissner