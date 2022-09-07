dayton-daily-news logo
X

Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel leaves after the Champions League group E soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Combined ShapeCaption
Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel leaves after the Champions League group E soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel has been fired by Chelsea only one month into the season

LONDON (AP) — Thomas Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday only one month into the season.

The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League.

Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League.

Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million.

Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race
2
Putin, Xi to meet in Uzbekistan next week, official says
3
Ukraine says grain coming to Somalia, but Russia skeptical
4
Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse
5
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top