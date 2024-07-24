BreakingNews
'Cher: The Memoir, Part One' to come out in November. Part Two is set for 2025

Cher has long known only one person could take on the job of telling her story

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Cher has long known only one person could take on the job of telling her story.

And she's telling it in two parts.

Dey Street Books announced Wednesday that “Cher: The Memoir, Part One” will come out Nov. 19, with the second volume to follow in 2025. Dey Street, a HarperCollins imprint, is promising a “true story, in intimate detail,” starting with her “often-chaotic” childhood and famed and troubled partnership with Sonny Bono.

“With her trademark honesty and humor, ‘Cher: The Memoir’ traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century,” the publisher's announcement reads in part. “'Cher: The Memoir, Part One' follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono — and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart.”

Cher, 78, is the only woman to top the Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades, her hits including “Dark Lady,” “Believe” and “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” She won an Oscar for her starring role in “Moonstruck” and has received numerous other honors, including membership in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

