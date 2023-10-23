Chevron to buy Hess for $53 billion as the biggest US oil companies get even bigger

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion as the biggest U.S. oil companies use a recent windfall in profits to buy up smaller competitors.
The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.
Chevron said in a press release Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale properties in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.
Chevron is paying for Hess with stock. Including debt, Chevron valued the deal at $60 billion.
In Other News
1
This procedure is banned in the US. Why is it a hot topic in fight over...
2
Israel strikes across Gaza after allowing another small aid convoy into...
3
No evidence of hate crime, police say as slain Detroit synagogue...
4
Argentine minister Massa has a surprise lead over populist Milei. They...
5
Dwindling fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital generators put premature...