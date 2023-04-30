Cheyenne Knight leads by 2 through 3 rounds at Wilshire

Hae Ran Ryu also shot 67 and was two shots back alongside Hannah Green, who shot 69. Knight and Green are the only players to have three rounds in the 60s at Wilshire.

Green played her first 12 holes in 3 over but birdied five of her last six.

“I thought the front was actually quite difficult. It was a little bit of a different wind direction, but it was also gusty, so picking the right moments for the club that you decide to hit was quite difficult,” Green said. “I knew there was some holes coming in that I could possibly make some birdies, but to birdie 17 and 18 was obviously a really great finish, and I’m really excited for tomorrow.”

Gemma Dryburgh birdied three of her first five holes, shot 66 and was three back. Xiyu Lin (66) and second-round leader Aditi Ashok (72) were another shot behind.

Knight, ranked No. 60 in the world, won her only LPGA Tour title in 2019 at the Volunteers of America Classic in her home state of Texas. The number 33 came up then, too. She shot 33 on each nine to close with a 66.

Now, she’s in good position for a second victory.

“I think nerves are normal,” Knight said. “I’m always going to be nervous and embrace the nerves. If you’re not nervous, it doesn’t mean anything to you. I’ll try to embrace the nerves. This is why I practice. I want to be in these positions. I want to give myself a chance on Sunday.”

NOTES: Knight’s boyfriend, Easton Stick, a backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, was in her gallery.

