Chez Reavie doubles lead to 6 points in Barracuda

“Love this tournament,” Laird said. “Always like playing at altitude, love being in the mountains. I live in Denver, so it’s not strange for me with how far the ball goes. I kind of know my numbers at this altitude, which is nice.”

Alex Noren and Cam Davis were nine points back at 28 after 12-point days. Brice Garnett amd Henrik Norlander had 27 points.

Reavie is trying to win for the third time on the PGA Tour, following the 2008 Canadian Open and 2019 Travelers Championship.

He pointed to his solid ball-striking in the first three rounds.

“I’ve given myself a lot of looks every day,” Reavie said. “When I shot 9 under I made a lot of putts. Today, I didn’t quite make as many. The first day I didn’t quite make as many. The first day I made an eagle which kind of saved me, and then I had that chip-in when I shot 9 under, which saved me.”

The Arizona player birdied the par-5 sixth and par-3 seventh on the front nine. He added birdies on the par-4 11th, par-5 12th and par-4 14th, before dropping a point on the par-3 15th with his lone bogey in three rounds.

“Just looking to hit it in the fairways, knock it on the greens and give myself some looks,” Reavie said.

The event is co-sanctioned by the European tour.