Chez Reavie has late eagle, leads Barracuda Championship

The 40-year-old from Mesa, Arizona, has two PGA Tour victories, taking the 2008 Canadian Open and the 2019 Travelers Championship.

Mark Hubbard, tied for the first-round lead with Charley Hoffman with 13 points, was tied for second with Henrik Norlander at 25 points. Hubbard had a 12-point round, and Norlander a 14-pointer.

The 33-year-old Hubbard is winless on the PGA Tour. He was third last week in Kentucky in the Barbasol Championship, the first of two straight U.S. events co-sanctioned by the European tour.

“It was tough early, man, with the cold and the elevation,” Hubbard said. “It’s hard to know how far the ball is going, and it seemed like every pin on our front nine, the back nine, was front with water short, so you couldn’t really play with it. So it was just tough to get the ball close early. Once it heated up and started going another 10 percent, I started making some birdies.”

Norlander had seven birdies in a bogey-free round. The 35-year-old Swede, also winless on the PGA Tour, made a weekend cut for only the third time in his last 16 starts. He had missed five straight cuts.

“I’m very pleased,” Norlander said. “It’s, first of all, nice to not make travel arrangements on Friday afternoon. I’ve been sort of used to that lately. Just a lot better attitude this week. ...

”There's a lot of bad voices in there, I’m not going to lie. But I think the key for me is to like accept that and then move from there. When I get bad, I try to avoid those voices, but they’re there."

Kevin Tway had 21 points. He birdied the first five holes in a 15-point day. Maverick McNealy and Martin Trainer followed at 19.

Hoffman had 15 after a two-point day.

Combined Shape Caption Mark Hubbard watches his drive from the sixth tee during the second round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, Calif., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Credit: Jason Bean Credit: Jason Bean Combined Shape Caption Mark Hubbard watches his drive from the sixth tee during the second round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, Calif., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Credit: Jason Bean Credit: Jason Bean

Combined Shape Caption Martin Laird, of Scotland, putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, Calif., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Credit: Jason Bean Credit: Jason Bean Combined Shape Caption Martin Laird, of Scotland, putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, Calif., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Credit: Jason Bean Credit: Jason Bean