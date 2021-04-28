Chicago-based Poetry Foundation hires new president

"Given the stakes, which equate to no less than genocide against Black people, the watery vagaries of this statement are, ultimately, a violence. We demand that the Poetry Foundation and Poetry magazine do more and do better," read a letter signed last year by the writers Ocean Vuong, Eve L. Ewing and more than 1,000 others.

The current board chair, Caren Tanis, said in a statement Wednesday that Boone was well suited to transforming the foundation while continuing its mission of promoting poetry.

“We’re confident in Michelle’s organizational and strategic planning skills to strengthen and sustain audiences for the art of poetry," she said. “Our goal is to become an equitable organization that fosters dignity and integrity, builds trust with partners and community members, and sustains and grows resources including Poetry magazine and PoetryFoundation.org.”