Chicago Cubs hire Carter Hawkins as general manager

“I am thrilled to bring Carter into our organization,” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said in a release. “He has earned a fantastic reputation as a leader through hard work, open-mindedness, humility and intelligence. I enjoyed getting to know him throughout the interview process, and it quickly became clear that we share the same passion for team building."

Hoyer had been looking for a GM since he was promoted to the top spot almost a year ago, replacing Theo Epstein. Hoyer put off the search after it was hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoyer and Hawkins are looking to rebuild Chicago after it went 71-91 this season for the club's worst record since it went 66-96 in 2013. It had a string of six consecutive winning seasons before faltering this year.

Pitching likely will be the team's top priority over the winter. The Cubs had a 4.87 team ERA in 2021, ranking 27th in the majors.

Hawkins was a four-year letter winner as a catcher for Vanderbilt, graduating in 2007 with a degree in human and organizational development. He got his start with Cleveland as an advance scouting intern.

___

